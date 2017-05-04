Mayor in dark over police investigation outcome

WAITING: Mayor Tony Wellington is trying to find out the result of a police examination of a complaint made to the CCC.

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington has been told by police that their investigation into an unspecified Crime and Corruption Commission complaint against him is complete.

But Cr Wellington said he has not been told the outcome to date.

"I wrote to the Commissioner of Police (Ian Stewart) in February," the Mayor said.

"Some weeks later I received a reply explaining that the investigation had concluded.

"Yet I have still never been approached by the police or any other official regarding the complaint that was apparently made two years ago. It seems that the police are unable to provide me with any information as they have passed on their findings to the CCC.

"I have thus written to the CCC seeking further information."

Cr Wellington said Commissioner Stewart did note that the complaint didn't just relate to himself, but also to other individuals.

"I still don't know what the complaint is about," he said.

"There have been calls for me to express my innocence, yet I have no information about the nature of the complaint to respond to.

"What I can say is that I do not believe I have engaged in any misconduct in my role as councillor, and nor do I believe I have acted illegally in my private dealings."

Cr Wellington said there is nothing he can add "unless or until further information comes to light".

"I fully support the existence and function of the CCC," he said.

"But there is something wrong with a system that allows a complaint to be made, whether vexatious or not, that then drags on for years allowing reputations to be smeared on the basis of zero information.

"Anyone can make a complaint and many mayors, in particular, have had to endure a trial by speculation."

He said if a complaint to the CCC was made, its existence should not be made public by police "until such time as the nature of the complaint can be revealed and the matter expedited".

A CCC spokesman said the CCC referred this matter to the Queensland Police Service (QPS) in April 2015. "In April 2017 the CCC received material from the QPS about the matter and is currently considering this material.

"As the matter is ongoing the CCC is not in a position to comment further," the spokesman said.