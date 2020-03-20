Mayor is found to have made misleading claims

AFTER being the latest to undergo the public scrutiny of the Independent Council Election Observer John Robertson, Mayor Tony Wellington has been found to have made “misleading” comments during an interview on ABC radio.

However the ex-judge appointed by the Local Government Association of Queensland has found the mayor did not set out to be deliberately untruthful and described the complaint as “trivial”.

The latest complaint during the election campaign was brought by outgoing Councillor Ingrid Jackson who went to the ICEO to correct “several untruthful statements” allegedly made by Cr Wellington’s on March 2 when he and mayoral candidate Clare Stewart were being interviewed by journalist Annie Gaffney.

“The interview ranged over a lot of topics including independence, aspects of the Noosa Plan, Clean Up Australia, experience in local government, climate change and fire hazard reduction practices,” Mr Robertson said in his complaint finding.

“The first issue raised by Cr Jackson in her request relates to the live streaming of council meetings. In an attachment to her request she sets out the question from Ms Gaffney and Cr Wellington’s response:

“ANNIE GAFFNEY: ‘I know Cr Ingrid Jackson really brought up the idea of live streaming of Council meetings.’

“CR TONY WELLINGTON (interrupts): ‘Well, hang on. Let’s get the facts right. When Cr Jackson brought her notified motion to the organisation – to an Ordinary Meeting – we had already passed a motion to direct the CEO to bring that matter to us in terms of the costs and availability of live streaming, so it was already underway.’

Cr Ingrid Jackson and Mayor Tony Wellington.

“Cr Jackson claims this is untrue and her notified motion on the Ordinary Meeting agenda on September 20 proposing that council agree to video and live stream its meetings and request the CEO to investigate and recommend the most cost-effective methodologies.

“This was the first time this idea was considered by council,” Cr Jackson told the ICEO.

After checking council meeting records, Mr Robertson said he “formed the preliminary view that Cr Jackson was correct”.

The ICEO said the mayor in his response to the complaint “frankly admits that, in his response to Ms Gaffney set out above, he was wrong”.

“He states that his memory at the time was that council had passed a resolution requesting the CEO to bring back to council a report detailing the costs and methodologies for recording and live streaming council meetings and that, in a subsequent meeting, Cr Jackson had brought a notified motion to have live streaming and recording of council meetings,” Mr Robertson said.

He found Cr Jackson’s “correction” was an accurate summary of what occurred.

“Cr Jackson alleges that Cr Wellington’s answer was untruthful.

“The question came from Ms Gaffney and Cr Wellington’s answer was robust and, as he has frankly admitted, it was wrong. The interview was live and canvassed many topics and Cr Wellington was casting his mind back to 2018.

“In all the circumstances, I am not prepared to find that Cr Wellington has told a deliberate untruth. His answer, however, was misleading, and, if he was unsure, he should have said so,” Mr Robertson said.

The ICEO also found a similar finding on claims by the mayor about the council keeping online notes on portfolio committee meetings that are held on Tuesdays before the full council general committee meeting as well as the mayor’s claims that these notes are the same as council minutes.

“I agree with Cr Jackson that notes are not minutes,” Mr Robertson said.

“When considered as a whole his (Cr Wellington’s) answer does seem to imply that portfolio committee notes are on the website when they are not, and there is no resolution of council that requires that in any event.

“As Cr Jackson appears to acknowledge in her notified motion at the April 2018 meeting, these committees only make recommendations.

“In my opinion, although the answer under consideration is technically misleading for the reasons set out above, I regard the complaint as trivial.

“It is inappropriate to describe his answer as being untruthful. I uphold Cr Jackson’s review request, in part.”