Mayor joins fund-raising Sleepout

LAST week, our mayor slept with a few state and federal pollies. In public, and for money.

Not literally of course, but as part of the annual Vinnies Community Sleepout, Mayor Tony Wellington laid down on cardboard alongside politicians outside Maroochydore Surf Club for a night, to raise awareness of homelessness, its causes and consequences, and to raise money to help avert tragedies that are closer to all of us than we think.

Now, some well-heeled Noosa shire residents might not want to ponder this. But that doesn't make it go away, given one in every 12 Australians will actually experience homelessness at seom stage in their lives.

Like it or not, our beautiful, sunny region has its darker side, with more people on lower household and personal income levels than the rest of the Sunshine Coast, and lower than the rest of the state.

"And as well as lots of older residents on fixed incomes, we also have many residents that work in proportionally low wage industries,” the mayor said of council-commissioned research.

"And we certainly have our share of people doing it tough, living in cars or sleeping rough around community buildings. Homelessness is a national problem and no area is immune.”

So Mayor Wellington experienced a night of mild hunger, cool weather, some rain, and the generally unsettling experience of close bodily contact with 70 relative strangers.

"We were allowed just a slice of bread and cup of packet soup for dinner,” he said, as the evening got under way.

"What began as a starry night deteriorated to constant rain around midnight. Most of us retreated with our sleeping bags and cardboard to the concrete underneath the club eaves and verandah. A few hardy souls attempted to remain on the beach, using soggy cardboard to keep the rain at bay.

"Before attempting to sleep, we were shown a documentary about a Sunshine Coast woman who found herself homeless following a marriage breakdown. Her husband changed the locks on her house so she ended up sleeping in her car with her child. Because of her circumstances, authorities took her child from her. But she managed to get her life back in order and now runs a successful café. Of course she is also reunited with her child.”

The sleepout did the trick, with more than $125,000 raised to support the Coast's 1500 homeless men, women and children.

As for who won the overnight snoring competition, there was a clear winner, Cr Wellington said.

"I think the winner was Member for Glass House, Andrew Powell. But then he did warn us beforehand. Next time I'll take ear plugs.”

Donations are still being accepted at www.communitysleepout.org.au.