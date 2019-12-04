Mayor: Noosa Plan ‘no knee-jerk’ reaction

NOOSA is not going off half-cocked as it seeks to rein in the more extreme behaviour of short-stay letters and associated negative impacts of this growing accommodation sector.

That is according to Mayor Tony Wellington.

"This isn't a knee-jerk reaction by council, more importantly this is a response to the hundreds of submissions we received to the draft planning scheme," the mayor said.

"It's also in response to the many requests we've had from residents to deal with the matter of short-stay accommodation, which in fact has been the most common complaint received by our planning staff over the last couple of years.

"This is what councils do right across the country, we regulate land use and we do that to minimise conflict between different forms of land use such as amenity and noise impacts.

"It's no different to any other council in that regard."

Cr Wellington said council has "listened and responded to the submissions we've received on the draft planning scheme".

"As a result we have chosen to remove the short-stay overlay zone on the draft scheme," he said.

"We've done this to take a more consistent approach across the shire.

"We've determined the majority of properties that have been using their property for short-term accommodation, have existing use rights."

The mayor said this means the property owners can continue to use the property for that purpose without requiring any planning approvals.

"What they will need to do is sign up for to our register for short-stay accommodation, which will come into play with our upcoming local laws.

"Where residents are letting out a room or two in their own home, that does not require planning approval and similarly if a resident goe away for a couple of weeks and lets out their home just for a short period, again that doesn't require planning approval.

Cr Wellington said as well as the draft planning scheme, the council's is looking to introduce a new set of local laws around this issue of short-stay accommodation.

"These will bring in to play a code of conduct for short-stays, they'll also insist that short-stay accommodation be registered, so we know where they are.

"There will be a need to have a sign on the front which has a phone number and contact person."

The mayor said this would be for to attend the property should there be any issues.