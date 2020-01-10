Mayor promises fire risk rethink if re-elected

NOOSA may have to re-evaluate building development applications presently considered to be in low risk fire hazard areas to take into account increasingly drier weather patterns.

That’s the thinking of Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington as he makes better fire risk management a key re-election pledge.

The mayor was the public face of Noosa’s prolonged fire emergency and as the shire remains on a total fire ban until at least Monday, he said the “last six months has revealed how vulnerable the Australian landscape is to extreme fire events and a changing climate”.

“Many of the developments and subdivisions previously considered to be low risk may need to be reassessed in relation to changing weather patterns. This could result in changes to the planning scheme to better account for future fire risks,” the mayor said.

“In Noosa Shire, the fires began in early September. That is hitherto unheard of. Even the ferocity of the local fires came as a surprise to our fire fighters.

“The take-home message is that we need to rethink our approach to fire in the Noosa Shire. That means renewed consideration of controlled or hazard reduction burning,” he said.

Cr Wellington said closer scrutiny of hazard reduction burning will require expert advice, as well as discussions with our First Nations people.

“Noosa Council has long carried out controlled burning during the winter months when conditions are appropriate. This is done in conjunction with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as well as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

“With the fire season beginning earlier in the year, the window of opportunity for such hazard reduction burning is shrinking, which is why we need to rethink our approach.

“It’s important to be clear that hazard reduction burning is not the whole answer. Indeed, hazard reduction burning does not appear to prevent fires in extreme or catastrophic conditions – some of the fires in NSW and SA have raced through areas that had recently received hazard reduction burns.”

He said the matter of fire-resistant building also needs to be analysed.

“This may mean lobbying for improved fire-resistant construction standards in the state and national building codes,” Cr Wellington said.

“Of course, council’s soon-to-be-completed Climate Change Adaptation Plan will consider the impacts of a changing climate in relation to all manner of risks, including fire. But there is still a body of work to be done that will involve expert advice on the back of recent fire experiences.

“If re-elected as mayor, I will commit to ensuring that this analysis and work is carried out diligently, urgently and thoroughly,” he said.

Cr Wellington said the ongoing fires have been a wake-up call, particularly for Queensland. “Popular wisdom had long been that Queensland didn’t burn in the same way or at the same intensity as southern states,” he said.

“But drier conditions, less soil moisture and low humidity has resulted in Queensland fires occurring earlier than ever before and even in places that had previously not burnt for over a thousand years, such as tropical rainforests,” the Mayor said.