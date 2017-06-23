Mayor really roughs it for a worthy cause

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington is being left out in the cold to help raise funds and awareness that about 1600 people are homeless every night on the Sunshine Coast every night.

Next Thursday, he will be sleeping rough outside the Maroochydore Surf Life Saving Club for the St Vinnies Sunshine Coast Corporate and Community Sleep Out. He will join a lot of influential people on a cold winter night by choice to help the homeless who don't have the luxury of being tucked in warm an cosy night after night.

"It will be an interesting experience for me to sleep rough,” Cr Wellington said. "I am lucky that I have never found myself in circumstances that forced me to do so.”

He said he is not sure if he will actually get any sleep or not.

"I believe we will each get our own piece of cardboard to sleep on,” he said.

"One in every 200 Australians are experiencing homelessness right now.

"For a wealthy, compassionate society, that statistic is absolutely shocking.”

The mayor said while Australia have enjoyed a long period of relative economic stability homelessness is on the rise.

"Wealth disparity has also risen, and this is very troubling. Homelessness can be a product of mental illness, misfortune or family breakdown. People rarely become roofless by choice,” he said.

"Those of us living in relative comfort have a duty to help our fellow citizens.”

To donate go to: https://donate.grass rootz.com/vinnies qld/vinnies-corp- and-community -sleepout-sunshine- coast/tony-wellington.