Mayor to discuss the year in review and the road ahead

Noosa is looking to better manage its river with council seeking to gain more management controls.

TONIGHT, November 21, is a chance for Noosa residents to receive a detailed briefing on the year's council progress from Mayor Tony Wellington.

The Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association has invited him to be the keynote speaker at the group's AGM at Noosa Lions Football Club on Eenie Creek Rd 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start.

Cr Wellington will update the audience on a range of issues vital to the shore's future wellbeing, to be followed by a question time. The topics include:

Noosa Plan: An update of progress of changes to our Planning Scheme? AirB&B?

Noosa River Plan: What's happening with the River? The latest on the proposed council involvement in managing the use of our river. Moorings, live on board. It's been more than two years since serious issues were identified.

The Transport Strategy: What is council's plan for congestion over the summer holiday period. Where's our Noosa Bus? Congestion and parking?'

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton will alsoupdate the meeting on her review of 2018 and plans for 2019. Her state issues include health, employment, transport, finances, social services and education.

As well, Janet Kake, the newly elected president of CCIQ Noosa Chamber of Commerce will discuss her plans for youth employment.

The official NSRRA AGM will be held after these briefings with the election of office bearers.

To contact the association got to noosaratepayers@gmail.com.