Mayor urging a fireworks rethink

Noosa mayor asks are fireworks really necessary in these fire-prone days?

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington has called on event organisers to rethink their approach to fireworks in light of the recent string of unprecedented fire outbreaks.

“As well as being a potential fire risk, of course fireworks can also problematic for owners of animals, cause noise issues and produce other environmental concerns such as litter,” the mayor said.

“For some years, Pomona’s Night of Lights, hosted by Pomona Community House and Cooroy Pomona Lions, has provided a spectacular laser light show as an alternative to fireworks.

“This has been very well received by patrons.

“This modern approach is not only more environmentally friendly, but arguably more in-keeping with the sustainability principles with which Noosa is associated,” he said.

Cr Wellington will write to Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy asking them to reconsider “their existing lenient approach to permits for public fireworks”.

He said the department issues permits for fireworks with no consultation with council.

“It really is time that the State Government was up to speed with community concern about the potential impact of fireworks, the messaging that permitted fireworks displays send to the public, and the changing nature of fire risk in Queensland,” Cr Wellington said.

“Noosa Council does not run any fireworks displays of its own, unlike many other councils,” Cr Wellington said.

Council staff only has a role in issuing permits for fireworks when they are proposed to occur on land council controls.

The mayor thinks it may be also time to reconsider the council’s shire-wide events policy which generally will not approve of fireworks occurring, other than during community events at Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“With the changing nature of fire conditions over the past two years, I think we may need to reconsider even that degree of latitude,” Cr Wellington said.

“What we have seen recently are fires occurring well out of season and even in the sort of vegetation that would not usually be considered a major fire risk.”