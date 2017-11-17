Mayor warns trouble may be about to double up

Second homes in the yard may soon be a real option for larger Noosa blocks

Second homes in the yard may soon be a real option for larger Noosa blocks Grahame Horne

IF YOU listen to Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, likely amendments to the planning scheme to allow two bedroom, detached small houses on existing properties could well be double trouble.

Cr Wellington said the council had been asked by planning staff to support "what is a fairly radical change to the planning scheme without due consideration to its impacts and without reasonable foresight”.

"I have no qualms with the fact that we need to very seriously consider the issues of affordable housing within Noosa Shire and this may well prove to be one of the means by which we deal with that,” Cr Wellington said.

He saw this as an affordable housing "knee-jerk reaction” with ramifications that "make it very dangerous to look through one simple prism at a problem with this magnitude”.

The mayor said these two houses could be let out to two couples with four cars and lead to "a significant increase in population density”.

"If you look at the broader ramifications you are dealing with changes of amenity in urban areas. You are dealing with significant traffic impact and therefore the impact on our infrastructure. You are dealing with parking issues which are not being resolved,” he said.

But a majority of four Noosa councillors to three believe these proposed amendments hold the key to providing more affordable living in the shire as the amendment motion was adopted last night.

Crs Brian Stockwell, Ingrid Jackson, Frank Pardon and Joe Jurisevic are supporting the changes that could provide more than 1700 new dwellings in Noosa - mostly around areas with bigger blocks like Tewantin, Cooroy and Pomona.

Council planners speculate around 900 may actually see 65 sq m additions to blocks, which presently can only see attached one bedroom "granny flats”.

Cr Wellington and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, supported by Cr Jess Glasgow, argued that such amendments should be considered down the track as part of the new planning scheme. Cr Wilkie said these proposed amendments placed "an unhealthy overemphasis on it in terms of a magic bullet”.

They also had concerns that this new housing stock would be used for short-stay holiday accommodation rather than residences.

Cr Stockwell said: "For me it is more important to address our affordable housing need.”

He said this took priority over whether "tourist accommodation will be dominate within our urban area, which is something we want to avoid".

"If we find that 30,40, 50 per cent of these are being built and then going to tourist accommodation, the obvious thing is in the scheme review, we review those settings.

"The provisions are the simplest, most cost-effective mechanisms to provide low-cost accommodation in our shire.”

Cr Jackson said: "I see this as something that supports our social strategy which is about housing affordability and making sure that our low-income households can afford it. It's something that supports our economy, because it allows our key workers who work in tourism, hospitality and retail, to actually live in Noosa.”

The proposal will now be put out for public consultation.

If no "material issues" were raised by residents, the plan would be amended.