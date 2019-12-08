Mayoral bid brewing - 30 coffees in 30 days

Clare Stewart is looking to connect with Noosa through its coffee culture.

CAFFEINE consultation could well be the pathway for mayoral candidate Clare Stewart gaining office as she taps into Noosa’s double strength coffee culture as part of her listening tour of the shire.

Ms Stewart, whose election slogan is For Noosa, For a Change, has set herself the challenge of visiting 30 coffee shops in the region within 30 days.

Kicking off on Wednesday, December 11, here ‘30 coffees in 30 days’ will see Ms Stewart visit a cafe a day in a bid to further engage with the community while also supporting local business.

“We have heard from many members of the community with a number of common issues emerging. These range from parking, to short-term letting, signage, and the environment,” Ms Stewart said.

“Many problems stem from a lack of council communication with the public or overbearing laws which are either too heavy-handed or aren’t adequately explained.”

Ms Stewart said “the environment is vital to the welfare of Noosa now and into the future”, and with that in mind, will start her “caffeine rush” at 8am on December 11 at the Kiosk cafe at Noosa National Park.

“The Noosa National Park is of course one of the region’s true jewels, so I’m looking forward to catching up with residents over a cuppa in one of our most stunning natural environments,” Ms Stewart said.

The informal coffee shop visits are part of her commitment to liaising directly with the community, and residents are encouraged to put forward their suggestions of the cafes to visit.

Since announcing her intention to stand for the position of Noosa Mayor, Ms Stewart has been actively visiting communities across the region.

She has met with residents in Tewantin, Noosa Junction, Cooroy, and Peregian Beach, with plans to stop in at all remaining townships in the coming weeks.

Ms Stewart said the community engagement would play an important role in her formation of policy.

December 12 will then see her in Pomona, and she is currently welcoming suggestions on Facebook as to the cafeshe should call in at.

From there, her agenda will be set by the public, and Ms Stewart is calling on the community to put their suggestions forward.

People can follow Ms Stewart’s progress on her Facebook page, ‘ClareStewartforNoosaMayor’, and tag a cafe they would like to see her visit.