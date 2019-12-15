Mayoral candidate prepared to do the top job for no pay

Chris Hooper speaks at the 2016 Rockhampton Regional Council Mayoral Debate held at the Pilbeam Theatre.

CHRIS Hooper ran for mayor of the Rockhampton region at the last election on a promise that he didn not want to be paid if he got the job.

And he's prepared to do the same again at the local government elections in March 2020.

As was the case last time, the 67-year-old pensioner intends to base his campaign policies around environmental issues.

"I was environmental last time and it's about environmental stuff again," Mr Hooper said.

"Climate change, or whatever you want to call it - a lot of councils around Australia have come on board with that and acknowledged it, whereas Rockhampton doesn't want to acknowledge it.

"Locally we could do a lot of things, like I think you've got to have free public transport."

Mr Hooper said he had suggested this idea previously to the council.

"They sort of laughed at me and said 'we've got nothing to do with that, it's a state government thing'.

"Rockhampton Regional Council really has got zero input into how the buses run in Rocky.

"My angle there is - and it might be a bit simplistic but that's the way I act - is if you give people free buses then you might be able to change the way they operate and get back to having one-car families.

"If people don't believe there's something going on with the poor old planet - you know I think people are getting a bit worried now when it's not raining."

Mr Hooper said he would also like to see local politicians from the three tiers of government working more closely together.

"They're not working for the community basically, they're working for their side of the fence.

"That needs to change."

Despite his age, Mr Hooper said he'd like to see more younger people run for councillor roles.

"You need get-up-and-go sort of people."