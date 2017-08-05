Mayoral Dinner event attracts 70

IT WAS billed as the Mayor getting a roasting - but instead he was toasted for a job well done.

Every year, the Noosa Mayor gets to address the Dinner with the Mayor event at Cooroy Hotel, and on Tuesday evening Tony Wellington went up for his second serving in front of nearly 70 local chamber of commerce members.

Mayor Wellington detailed a litany of activity and achievements of the council, including the discovery that about 70% of the shire's greenhouse gas emissions emanate from landfill - and mainly green waste.

"We have introduced a green waste bin service for some 15,000 residences to reduce organic material entering the landfill - which is currently about half the total mass in the general waste bins,” Cr Wellington said.

"Although it will only cost residents $40 extra per year, the diversion is a long-term cost saving for council; for a start, our landfill cells will last twice as long.”

He also warned the State Government was likely to introduce a landfill tax to stop NSW dumping its garbage in Queensland to avoid its own tax.

The Mayor said council finances were strong and its own zero-based budgeting system had become the "gold standard” for other councils, according to the state.

A flood warning system for Six Mile Creek was being established, while road works at Ridgewood's Donnellys Rd, Black Mountain Rd and Cooroy-Noosa Rd were planned, and at Mary River Rd bridge.

Design planning was under way for Cooroy's Myall St junction and Elm/Diamond Sts.