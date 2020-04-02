Down to the wire: Latest results in Noosa's mayoral race

Mayoral candidate Clare Stewart and Mayor Tony Wellington have both had election signs stolen.

MAYOR Tony Wellington may well have met his Waterloo as he fights a neck and neck battle with local government first timer Clare Stewart to decide who leads council for the next four years.

With two batches of postal votes counted for the mayoral race added to the pre-poll and polling day totals Ms Stewart leads this tightest of races by just four votes.

The unofficial tally has 14,041 votes for Ms Stewart and 14,037 for Cr Wellington.

It is believed there are still 700 phone votes still to be counted by ECQ and whatever postal votes arrive before the cut-off of 5pm Tuesday.

There should be another 2500 or so to arrive as there were 5117 registered.

This may be a case of "hang on to your hats folks" as we could be in for a hung vote, just like in Iowa last year in the United States for the mayoral race in Waterloo.

Radio Iowa reported back in November that mayoral challenger Kristi Lundy won the race when Black Hawk County election officials drew her name out of a box to break the deadlock.

In Queensland the 2011 Local Government Electoral Bill decrees a similar process.

According to the Queensland Parliamentary Library under legislation "if there is a tied vote, the returning officer must draw marbles (or other similar things) representing the two candidates out of an opaque container to decide who is elected".

So this could be a rare case when a lack of transparency in council dealings is a good thing.