Mayor's recipe for Noosa future on the menu

ONCE more Cooroy locals will have a chance to "chew the fat” with Mayor Tony Wellington.

They can even converse in a roundabout way about the virtues or lack of them to be had from traffic lights as a congestion buster at the town's notorious peak hour pinch points.

The Cooroy Chamber of Commerce is again hosting the ever-popular annual Dinner with the Mayor.

Chamber president Martin Duncan said this hot-ticket function always sells out so the booking a seat at the table at the Saw and Mill on Tuesday, August 13 is a must.

Mr Duncan said this was an informative evening for local residents and business owners and was also a wonderful social night.

"Dinner with the Mayor is a great tradition that has continued with every mayor and the newly renovated Saw and Mill is a great spot to host it,” Mr Duncan said.

"It is always a fun and interesting night.”

Dinner with the Mayor commences at 5.45pm for a 6pm start and is held in a private dining room.

Cr Wellington will address give guests an update on local government state of play in Noosa region and may find the evening peppered with some tough questions.

Traffic in Cooroy, plans for infill development of Cooroy as part of the new Noosa Plan may be a couple.

The meals are served in an alternate drop with eye fillet cooked medium with potato crush, fresh season vegetables and red wine jus and grilled crispy skin salmon with rosemary roasted chats, wilted greens and salsa verde for mains.

Desserts offer up lime and ginger panna cotta and bread and butter pudding with vanilla bean ice cream.

Tickets are just $45 for members of the Cooroy Chamber and $50 for non-members.

Bookings can be made by securely online with credit card at www. trybooking.com/518576 or to be invoiced via email at bookings@cooroy.com.au.

But be quick as there are limited spaces available.