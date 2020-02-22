Mayweather camp drops bombshell

Does Floyd Mayweather really need the money?

FLOYD Mayweather's uncle says the boxing legend has spoken with UFC boss Dana White about fighting Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the same day.

Mayweather announced in November he was "coming out of retirement in 2020" to work with MMA chief White on a "spectacular event".

It came before the 42-year-old - who retired in 2017 after beating McGregor - claimed he wanted to fight Nurmagomedov in the day and then rematch "The Notorious" in the evening.

Mayweather's uncle, Jeff, insisted the multi-millionaire could beat both UFC stars back-to-back with ease and that the money-spinning crossover bouts were too lucrative to walk away from.

He told VegasInsider: "Floyd is talking about the possibility of fighting McGregor and Khabib in the same day, which he could easily make happen.

"There have already been talks with Floyd and Dana White about making a deal.

"Floyd is no longer the top of his sport, but he'll beat both of them. He could beat both of them back to back, one in the day time, one in the night time - it doesn't matter, they'd have no chance, it's easy for him.

"Floyd said one in the daytime and one in the night, it'll be something that's never been done before. Double pay-per-view, expensive a** buy.

"He'd knock Conor's a** out early because if he knows he has a second fight coming, he's not going to put on a show like last time. He'd beat the s**t out of Conor.

"Why would he stay retired when he can fight UFC guys that couldn't beat him up if he was f*****g 60 years old?"

Jeff, who helped train YouTuber KSI, admitted his nephew - who turns 43 this month - could not come back to box current world champions, but warned there was still no UFC fighter that could touch him in the ring.

He explained: "At some point he does need to retire, but if he's gonna be fighting guys who never really boxed, why not carry on?

"He's gotten more than these guys could ever learn, so why not take the money?"

"I'm sure it's gonna be hard for him to come back because he has been out of action for a while, but he's gonna get back into that same old mode - and when he gets into that mode, you pick any UFC fighter in the damn world, they're not gonna touch him. Simple."

Mayweather promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe revealed should talks with UFC president White go well, the five-division champion could make yet another comeback.

Ellerbe said: "You never know what will happen in combat sports, if there's an opportunity out there for Floyd to be the A-side in a situation where he's providing some sort of entertainment for the fans he'll make that decision.

"The fact of the matter is, that if there's an opportunity and Floyd makes the decision to go get that kind of bag, then he'll do it.

"I will never put words in his mouth, if he ever wants to do something he'll let the world know."

