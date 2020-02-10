Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Motoring

Mazda’s shock take on electric car

by David McCowen
10th Feb 2020 7:36 AM

Mazda Australia is not sure Australia is ready for electric cars.

The brand is weighing up whether to import its first all-electric model, the Mazda MX-30 to Australia.

Vinesh Bhindi, managing director of Mazda Australia, says the brand's reluctance to commit to electric cars represents diligence, not hesitation.

"We have got to make sure it makes sense," he says.

"Natural sales and demand for EVs is very small.

"So we ask ourselves, is this car … the right thing to offer our customers?"

Full technical details for the MX-30 will be revealed when it officially goes on sale overseas. Until then, we know its 35.5kWh battery is about half the size of what you'll find in larger models.

The MX-30 has edgier styling than most Mazda SUVs.
The MX-30 has edgier styling than most Mazda SUVs.

Mazda says the MX-30 is an urban electric vehicle, one which won't attempt to match the 500-plus kilometre range of premium Tesla variants.

"We like it because it's not conventional," Bhindi says.

"It's unique, it's different.

"We think there is an opportunity. We think we should be part of the conversation setting up EVs in Australia.

"The only way we can do that is to have one."

Rival brands such as Hyundai have a headstart on electrification.

But demand for electric cars is low. About 1 per cent of new car buyers picked a plug-in hybrid or electric car last year - a threefold increase compared to 2018. And electric cars such as the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona Electric and Mercedes EQC cost about twice as much as regular models.

‘Suicide doors’ add to the MX-30’s versatility.
‘Suicide doors’ add to the MX-30’s versatility.

Kia and Audi have delayed local debuts for the e-Niro and e-tron to supply markets where there is strong demand for electric cars.

Mazda Australia marketing director Alastair Doak says a lack of buyer incentives and renewable energy supply is holding back electric cars in Australia.

Doak says electric vehicles charged by coal-fuelled power stations are responsible for more carbon emissions than some regular vehicles.

The Federal Government's green vehicle guide website shows that a Nissan Leaf powered by non-renewable energy in Victoria is responsible for furl life cycle carbon emissions of 198 grams per kilometre of carbon dioxide. Toyota's Corolla Hybrid produces less than half that in average driving, emitting 85g/km.

 

But green power plans and carbon offset arrangements offered by power suppliers make that argument redundant.

In any case, Mazda has to decide whether to offer the MX-30 in Australia, telling reporters it will commit one way or the other mid-year.

"We still have to make that final go/no-go decision," Bhindi says.

"And we will make that soon."

More Stories

Show More
australia battery power electric vehicles mazda motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eyebrows raised in Tin Can as locals engage in ‘orgy’

        premium_icon Eyebrows raised in Tin Can as locals engage in ‘orgy’

        News ‘The girls all had three or four boyfriends each.' Eyebrows raised as sex crazed lovers go bonkers.

        Injured wildlife get only $6.5m from $60m fires donations

        premium_icon Injured wildlife get only $6.5m from $60m fires donations

        News Wildlife rescue operations receive $6.5m from $60m in donations

        Thousands raised in ‘amazing’ bushfire appeal

        premium_icon Thousands raised in ‘amazing’ bushfire appeal

        News IN PHOTOS: Sunshine Coast’s generosity in full display

        Gympie man with history of abuse jailed over strangling

        premium_icon Gympie man with history of abuse jailed over strangling

        News Man's criminal history included 'wanton animal cruelty'