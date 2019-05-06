Maze of issues to be considered for Noosa events

Maze Art Street Village is three days of colour, artists, entertainment and food.

Maze Art Street Village is three days of colour, artists, entertainment and food. contributed

TWO events planned for Noosa's busy Hastings St precinct may not earn council consideration for temporary permits until they provide key stakeholder backing.

Maze Art Street Village and Beach Club 2019 have both won financial backing from Tourism Noosa, but Noosa Council property manager Clint Irwin is recommending the council Tuesday hold off on awarding them in-principal approvals.

Mr Irwin wants the event organisers to provide evidence of support from the Hastings Street Association as part of the application process.

"As a condition of funding, each event organiser must obtain a temporary event permit from council,” Mr Irwin said.

"The final determination regarding permit approval rests with council.”

He also has recommended event applications received within four months of the proposed event commencement date be charged additional administrative fees to cover the extra workload generated in the shorter processing time.

He said the Maze Art Street Village was held in July 2018 as part of the Noosa Alive! Festival, but this year the event is proposed to be held in August/September as a stand-alone event, a month later than Noosa Alive!

Held last year in the Maze carpark by Beachfront Company Pty Ltd the 2019 event will feature jazz, blues and soul acts, youth performers, orchestras, markets and gourmet food and locally produced wine.

Mr Irwin said the Beach Club event is a new proposal by Wonderland Inc to celebrate the start of summer from November 29 to December 1.The proposal includes an international sand sculpting, outdoor art and a night cinema.

"There is considerable relationship and reputational risk involved in council approving events which do not have appropriate stakeholder support,” Mr Irwin said.

"Hence, it is recommended council not provide in-principle approval for the Maze Art Street Village 2019 event and the Beach Club 2019 event at this time.”

Mr Irwin said said issues such as the significance of these vents and their impact will be subject to further discussion with council subject to each receiving support from the Hastings Street Association.

Peter Gardiner