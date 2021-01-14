MC Wheels needs your help to get new set of wheels

He’s a rapper with an infectious positive spirit that just can’t be ignored but now he needs your help to continue living an independent life.

Nathan Tessman, better known as ‘MC Wheels’, is a Sunshine Coast hip-hop artist who has been inspiring others since his career took off in 2011.

The rapper has the rare condition, Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress.

“It affects my muscles, in the long run they'll eventually get weaker over time,” Mr Tessman said.

“It’s hard to tell with my condition because there’s a lot of things that I can do that others can’t. So doctors are a little bit baffled at the moment.

“I feel quite healthy within myself.

“I’ve been able to live independently on my own for two years now, that’s a pretty big achievement for myself with the condition that I have.”

The 26-year-old was only diagnosed at 20 years old.

He now relies on a van, specially fitted out to get to his appointments, gigs and to keep active.

MC Wheels, Nathan Tessman is raising funds to continue living independently.

MC Wheels and his mother have been saving for a new car.

“Neither one of us is really wealthy with money, the NDIS will help modify a car if it’s two to five years old,” he said.

“We don’t really have the money to pay off the loan at the moment either.

“So we thought if we could try and get a GoFundMe up and running that might help.”

The young rapper competes in wheelchair soccer in Brisbane and as well as getting around to various appointments the funding will be used to keep him living his independent life.

“I know it’s not the most sympathetic story, it’s just a guy trying to get a new car,” he said.

“But, if you were in my shoes you'd realise how important it is and how difficult it actually can be to try and get a new car.

“If anyone is willing to just throw like five bucks in, every little bit counts or if you could share it.”

So far 43 people have donated just over $3,000 dollars towards Nathan’s $15,000 goal.

You can donate to Nathan’s GoFundMe here.