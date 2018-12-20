Menu
Login
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early.
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early. Chris Ison ROK310816cmaccas1
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s is giving away free McFlurrys

by Cassandra Kopp
20th Dec 2018 12:11 PM

THE kind folks over at McDonald's Australia are helping fans celebrate the weather heating up by slinging up to 25,000 free McFlurrys.

The icy treat is available with any McDonald's ordered exclusively via McDelivery on the Uber Eats app and customers will have the choice of a McFlurry with Cadbury Crunchie pieces, Oreo cookies or M&M minis by using the promotional code MCFLURRY2018.

This special offer is available from today until December 26 or until stocks last, so get in quick.

editors picks fast food free food mcdonalds mcflurrys

Top Stories

    Fate sealed for Noosa wildlife with plastic packaging

    Fate sealed for Noosa wildlife with plastic packaging

    News Plastic not the way to save our Biosphere and it's a bad look

    • 20th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    Santa to take a cruise down Noosa River

    Santa to take a cruise down Noosa River

    News Children, line the banks of the river because Santa is coming

    Time-shift to beach shack days

    Time-shift to beach shack days

    News Artist exhibits coastal memories

    Local Partners