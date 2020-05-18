Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

McDonald's forced to close 12 restaurants over COVID-19

by Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2020 8:40 AM

 

The CEO of McDonald's Australia has flagged that further infections are possible after a dozen restaurants across Melbourne were forced to shut due to a delivery driver testing positive for COVID-19.

"We have identified all those restaurants," CEO Andrew Gregory told Today. "The chances of further infections - it is possible, but the actions we are taking are about making sure we minimise further infections."

The delivery driver was asymptomatic when he made the deliveries.

coronaviruspromo

While host Karl Stefanovic noted it was "obviously very upsetting" for McDonald's staff, Mr Gregory said it was the right decision to shut all the affected stores.

"It is a difficult decision but it is the right one to make. As soon as we were aware, we worked with our franchisees to immediately close the restaurant. That's the most important thing."

He could not say how long the affected restaurants will be shut for. "It depends. We will be deep cleaning restaurants and we will make sure it will open with staff not from those restaurants," he said.

Any employees who had been in contact with the driver have been contacted, he said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 outbreak editors picks maccas mcdonald's melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A business you will love once and floral

        premium_icon A business you will love once and floral

        News A Coast business owner has decided it’s time to sell and be-leaf me, it’s a great opportunity for any flower-loving person.

        ‘Cheeky bastards’: Thieves leave business out in the cold

        premium_icon ‘Cheeky bastards’: Thieves leave business out in the cold

        News As if trying to run a business during COVID-19 lockdowns wasn’t hard enough, brazen...

        ‘Heart of gold’: Friends remember victim of fatal crash

        premium_icon ‘Heart of gold’: Friends remember victim of fatal crash

        News Man identified after tragic Buderim fatal crash

        Nippers spirit is unstoppable at Peregian

        premium_icon Nippers spirit is unstoppable at Peregian

        News Peregian Nippers held their end of season awards presentation online, postponing...