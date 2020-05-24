Menu
McGregor v Cerrone
McGregor anoints the UFC GOAT

by Anthony Chapman
24th May 2020 2:15 PM

CONOR McGregor has ranked himself as No.2 in a self-devised MMA "Greatest Of All Time" list.

The Irishman believes Brazilian icon Anderson Silva is deserving of GOAT status.

But McGregor is confident he will be top of the pile when his career in the Octagon comes to an end.

The Notorious, 31, is the face of the UFC after establishing himself as a global superstar in recent years.

McGregor has won 22 of his 26 professional fights as a mixed martial artist.

And his legendary trash talk has helped president Dana White transform the UFC into a household name.

McGregor, known for his flamboyance inside and outside the Octagon, is currently on the hunt for a new opponent after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone earlier this year. And many want to see him get the chance of exacting revenge upon Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There is even talk of a boxing rematch against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

But in the meantime, McGregor has been devising a method for ranking the best MMA fighters of all time.

And although he's second for now, the Dubliner is adamant he will be in first place at the end of his career.

McGregor put Georges St-Pierre at No. 3 and Jon Jones at No. 4 on his list of best ever fighters.

