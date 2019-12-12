Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
McLarens Landing former director Jason Allan Nicholls outside Southport Magistrates Court.
McLarens Landing former director Jason Allan Nicholls outside Southport Magistrates Court.
Crime

McLarens Landing boss to face trial

by Lea Emery
12th Dec 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER director of McLarens Landing on South Stradbroke Island has been committed to stand trial for allegedly using thousands of dollars from Christmas party deposits to fund a gambling habit or to give to his partner.

Jason Allan Nicholls will face trial in the Southport District Court on five counts of fraud.

It is alleged he left dozens of partygoers stranded when their Christmas parties did not go ahead at the end of last year.

The island-based resort is popular for its charter cruises, along with an event venue.

Jason Allan Nicholls.
Jason Allan Nicholls.

Companies affected allegedly included Lloyds Auctioneers, Oracle Building Corporation, Kintetsu International Express and ID Event Australia.

Nicholls is also accused of using a business's credit card details to pay for helicopter tours, for removalists to help him move home, to pay legal fees and to stay in a Surfers Paradise resort.

Nicholls' lawyer Lee Quinn, of Hannay Lawyers, yesterday consented to the matter being committed to trial without cross examination of any witnesses.

The trial is expected to go ahead next year.

christmas party fraud gambling jason allan nicholls mclarens landing trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No remorse’: Survivor advocate says justice served

        premium_icon ‘No remorse’: Survivor advocate says justice served

        Crime A Noosa councillor’s defence team will look into legal ‘pathways’ after Frank Pardon is sentenced.

        'Deeply disturbed': Pardon to be sacked after guilty verdict

        premium_icon 'Deeply disturbed': Pardon to be sacked after guilty verdict

        Crime Convicted child sex offender Frank Pardon to his lose job.

        Dad's quick thinking saves potential bushfire catastrophe

        premium_icon Dad's quick thinking saves potential bushfire catastrophe

        News The Peregian dad woke to flames in bushland right near his house.

        Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        premium_icon Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        News "Every single one of those nests is in danger of being destroyed.”