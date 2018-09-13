McLennan gold and Wolstencroft silver at sprint world champs

MODESTLY approaching the world triathlon sprint championships, Matthew Wolstencroft said there were no sheep stations at stake - but the battle with his mates was paramount.

One his way to securing second in the 45-49 age group at the Gold Coast's ITU Age Group Sprint World Championships today, he not only secured a podium finish but also trumped good friend Nathan Fitzakerley.

Wolstencroft, a doctor at Mooloolaba, finished the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run in a scorching time of 1hr 1min 1sec (9:55, 29:46, 17:33). He was 54 seconds ahead of Fitzakerley (9:24, 29:37, 19:10) who was eighth in the 40-44 division.

TALENTED: Chloe McLennan in full race mode. Contributed

But the Coast's best performance came from Chloe McLennan, who won the women's 16-19 division in a time of 1:04:37 (10:16, 31:52, 18:57).

Brianna Thomas claimed a bronze in the women's 20-24 age group with an effort of 1:06:45 (11:51, 32:45, 18:08).

In other strong Coast performances, Michael Hooper was seventh in the 20-24 age group, finishing in 1:00:17 (9:37, 29:36, 17:48). Warana's Ryan Devlin was seventh in the 25-29 age group, with a 1:02:02 (10:57, 30:02, 16:58).

More than 5000 athletes have converged on the Gold Coast this week for the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final. Athletes have qualified to represent their country, with age groupers racing over the sprint distance today and the standard distance (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km run) on Sunday.

Results

Michael Hooper 1:00:17 (seventh M 20-24) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (9:37, 29:36, 17:48).

Matthew Wolstencroft 1:01:01 (second M 45-49) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (9:55, 29:46, 17:33).

Ben Holland 1:01:54 (10th M 30-34) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Club (10:59, 29:32, 17:29).

Nathan Fitzakerley 1:01:55 (eighth M 40-44) Atlas Multisports (9:24, 29:37, 19:10).

Ryan Devlin 1:02:02 (seventh M 25-29) Warana (10:57, 30:02, 16:58).

Jordan Gover 1:03:01 (sixth M 45-49) Sunshine Coast Tri Academy (9:56, 29:51, 19:30).

Chloe McLennan 1:04:37 (first F 16-19) Race Pace Coaching (10:16, 31:52, 18:57).

Dmitri Simons 1:04:52 (20th M 45-49) Noosa Tri Club (10:58, 30:08, 19:23).

Adrian Lovatt 1:05:40 (11th M 50-54) Caloundra Triathlon Club (11:29, 31:35, 18:13).

Brianna Thomas 1:06:45 (third F 20-24) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Club (11:51, 32:45, 18:08).

Chloe Turner 1:07:56 (fourth F 25-29) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (10:23, 33:49, 19:54).

Alice Latham 1:09:40 (14th F 30-34) Atlas Multisports (10:15, 33:17, 21:32).

Maddison Dutton 1:11:44 (14th F 20-24) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (11:04, 33:18, 23:00).

Tania Gover 1:12:02 (15th F 40-44) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (11:49, 34:28, 21:42).

Emma Dann 01:13:15 (35th F 16-19) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Club (11:29, 33:33, 24:14).

Maureen Cummings 1:16:17 (14th F 55-59) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (11:09, 34:32, 25:56).

Inna Atkinson 1:17:08 (42nd F 45-49) Atlas Multisports (12:55, 34:58, 23:43).

Penny Hearn 1:25:06 (fourth F 65-69) Noosa Tri Club (14:27, 37:55, 26:17).