McMuffin man’s drunken rampage

A wild night at McDonalds ended with a fraudulent order of 10 bacon and egg McMuffins, two customers punched in the face and 140 hours of community service for a Brisbane FIFO worker.

Wiremu Hone Waretini was 26-years-old when he visited Airlie Beach and stumbled across a credit card left behind at a Night Owl in the early hours of March 11, 2018, the Sandgate Magistrates Court heard today.

In a drunken haze, he took the card and used it four times in just 10 minutes at the convenience store, racking up $238 in purchases.

From there, he wandered over to the Shute Harbour McDonalds to order a whopping 10 bacon and egg McMuffins, paid for with the stolen card.

Police prosecutor sergeant Troy Newman told the court that CCTV footage showed Waretini lingering in the outside area of the McDonalds, "puffing his chest out", "speaking to several members of the public" and brandishing his fists at passers-by, many of whom crossed the street to avoid him.

When Waretini noticed one of the fellow customers laughing at him, he approached his table and demanded to know what was so funny.

"Do you know what my name is?" Waretini asked the man, before punching him twice on the side of the face.

"That will teach you for laughing," he said, according to Sgt Newman.

FIFO worker Wiremu Hone Waretini pleaded guilty to all 11 charges at the Sandgate Magistrates Court.

Another man attempted to intervene, causing Waretini to punch him in the face, too, knocking him to the ground.

Waretini, a father of three children, pleaded guilty to all 11 charges, spanning from that incident in 2018 to the most recent matter in February 2020, which included charges of public nuisance, two counts of common assault, two counts of fraud and stealing.

The court heard Waretini's crimes stemmed from a heavy reliance on alcohol and substance abuse, a problem that he claims to have kicked over the last few months.

Magistrate Jennifer Batts convicted and sentenced Waretini to 140 hours of community service to be completed in one year, and fined him $2000.