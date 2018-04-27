Menu
Login

Same sex marriage campaign could alienate people
Politics

McVeigh brushes off Moody's marriage betrayal claims

Tara Miko
by
26th Apr 2018 4:26 PM | Updated: 27th Apr 2018 4:59 AM

JOHN McVeigh says he's getting "on with the job" as a critical pre-selection party vote looms this weekend.

Liberal National Party members in Groom will this weekend vote on whether to keep Dr McVeigh as their candidate or replace him with Toowoomba businessman Isaac Moody.

Mr Moody earlier this month sensationally indicated he would challenge Mr McVeigh, who is the Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government, for pre-selection.

The vote is scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Moody claimed Mr McVeigh betrayed the trust of Groom voters when he supported same-sex marriage last year, despite a slim margin of the electorate voting No at the plebiscite.

Flanked by Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack on a fly-by tour of Toowoomba today, Mr McVeigh said any commentary ahead of this weekend's pre-selection vote was a matter for the LNP state president.

"I think it's a tremendous day when we have the acting prime minister here in Toowoomba only a couple of months after the prime minister was here back on the first of February," he said.

"As Michael McCormack has said, Toowoomba is an exemplar for the rest of regional Australia in terms of regional development, job creation.

"In terms of any issues within the LNP in Queensland, here in Groom, I leave commentary of that to our party president."

federal politics groom isaac moody john mcveigh toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    All day in park is facing a wipe out

    All day in park is facing a wipe out

    News Facing timed parking in the park but locals will have a say

    • 27th Apr 2018 6:14 AM
    Charity hits a roadblock as it looks for a timely backer

    Charity hits a roadblock as it looks for a timely backer

    News Charity hits a roadblock

    • 27th Apr 2018 6:07 AM
    Noosa Food and Wine Festival Village has new location

    Noosa Food and Wine Festival Village has new location

    News Lions Park new foodie paradise

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:35 AM
    Section D getting cashed up

    Section D getting cashed up

    News Last section of Cooroy-Curra now funded

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:29 AM

    Local Partners