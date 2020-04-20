Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSTED: Police have raided a home and seized hundreds of grams of MDMA in a Tewantin drug bust.
BUSTED: Police have raided a home and seized hundreds of grams of MDMA in a Tewantin drug bust.
News

MDMA capsules, powder seized in major home drug bust

Caitlin Zerafa
20th Apr 2020 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 400g of MDMA has been seized in a drug bust at a Tewantin home at the weekend.

Noosa police closed in on the Hilton Tce property at 3am on Sunday, April 19 after conducting surveillance on the home in relation to drug intelligence.

Noosa’s acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Driver said police detained four people as they searched the premises.

“As a result of the search police located numerous capsules containing about 328 grams of MDMA, a container containing an amount of unused capsules, a container containing about 90 grams of MDMA powder, a hand pill press, and other items associated with drug use,” Snr-Sgt Driver said.

“All property was seized by police.”

Snr-Sgt Driver said estimates show one capsule of MDMA usually contains about 0.1 grams of MDMA and costs about $20 to $25. One gram of MDMA may cost around $200.

A 23 year old Noosaville male was arrested and transported to the Maroochydore Watch house where he was charged in relation to this matter.

He released on bail and will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 29.

drug bust mdma noosa police tewantin
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa sporting club still swinging despite restrictions

        premium_icon Noosa sporting club still swinging despite restrictions

        News Strict social restrictions may have forced the temporary closure of sporting clubs all around the country, but one Noosa sporting club has found a way to keep their...

        46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        premium_icon 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        Health Police issue $60,000 in fines over past 24 hours

        High school students, stop listening to your parents

        premium_icon High school students, stop listening to your parents

        News As parents we regularly remind our kids how very important their final year of...

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland