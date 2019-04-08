Another measles infection found as anti-vaxxers take hold

NSW Health is again warning people to be alert for signs and symptoms of measles after two young travellers became the latest people infectious with the highly-contagious disease.

The travellers likely acquired the infection while holidaying in the Philippines in mid-March. They were unwell and infectious during their return flights to the Gold Coast via Singapore.

They spent time in the following areas while infectious:

Saturday March 30

Scoot flight TR6, which departed Singapore on Friday 29 March and arrived at Coolangatta International Airport at 8.10am

Travelled from Coolangatta International Airport to Pottsville via Uber

Tuesday April 2

Visited shops in Pottsville and Cabarita, including IGA at Pottsville and Woolworths at Cabarita

Wednesday April 3

Attended a Main Street Medical centre in Murwillumbah,

The Tweed Hospital Emergency Department

Thursday April 4

The Tweed Hospital Emergency Department.

The North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people who were on the Scoot flight TR6 and at the same locations as the travellers to be alert for symptoms of measles until April 22. It can take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear following exposure to a person with measles.

Greg Bell, Acting Director of Public Health for the Mid North Coast and Northern NSW Local Health Districts, said while those locations do not pose an ongoing risk, people who may be susceptible to measles and were there on the same days, should contact their local public health unit for advice on 1300 066 055.

"The local public health unit is working with the medical centre and hospital to contact other patients who were present at the same time as the infectious people and offer preventive treatment as appropriate," Mr Bell said.