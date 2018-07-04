Measles outbreak on Coast: Where the infected went

THE Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit has confirmed a case of measles in a person on the Sunshine Coast.

The person is believed to have visited the following locations while unknowingly infectious:

Monday June 25, between 9am and 3pm - the Sippy Downs campus of USC

• Thursday June 28, between 8.30am and 10am - the Maroochydore Medical Centre in Horton Parade Maroochydore, including the QML Collection Centre

• Friday June 29, between 10.30and 11.30am - the Maroochydore Medical Centre in Horton Parade Maroochydore

• Sunday July 1, between 7.40pm and 8.15pm - the Department of Emergency Medicine at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said the SCPHU was working with the health care facilities and venues where the person had visited, and urged anyone who was in those areas around the same time to ensure they are immune to measles.

"Measles is one of the most infectious of all communicable diseases and is spread by tiny droplets through coughing and sneezing," Dr Young said.

"Symptoms usually start around 10 days after contact, but can occur between seven and 18 days after contact with an infectious person.

"Vaccinations are recommended for anyone born during or since 1966, who has not had two documented doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine or had a proven case of measles."

The MMR vaccine is funded and anyone requiring vaccination should arrange this through their family GP.

Dr Young said anyone who develops measles-like symptoms within the next three weeks should stay home and contact their doctor for advice.

"The initial symptoms of measles include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore and red eyes. This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash," Dr Young said.

"The rash often starts on the face then becomes widespread over the body.

"If you do need to seek treatment, it is important to call the medical practice first to say you could have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading the disease further to others."