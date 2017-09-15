Mechanical fault forces closure of Show carnival ride

The 'Summer Party' carnival ride was closed after a mechanical fault was found.

NOOSA Show organisers aren't taking any chances and have closed a thrill ride after detecting a mechanical fault.

Queensland Workplace Health and Safety arrived at the Pomona Showgrounds at about 8am this morning after the issue was discovered.

No one had ridden the ride yet as the Noosa Show gates opened for the public holiday crowds.

Noosa Show Society secretary Peter Travis said the Show team would rather close the ride than have it repaired and risk the safety of the public.

"It won't be fixed and running today, and we don't want it to be fixed," Mr Travis said.

"I'd rather it be closed for the rest of the show. And it will more than likely stay closed today and tomorrow. It's the right thing to do."

All other sideshow alley rides and attractions are in full working order.

The Noosa Show is expected to attract about 5000 people through its gates both today and tomorrow.