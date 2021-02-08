Mechanics launch 24-hour workshop as business booms

Kunda Park Automotive owners Sam and Symonne Bennett are operating 24 hours a day, Monday through to Thursday, to keep up with bookings. Picture: Patrick Woods.

A Sunshine Coast business is expanding operations allowing customers to have their cars serviced overnight.

Kunda Park Automotive is now working 24-hours a day, Monday through to Thursday.

Sam Bennett has owned and operated the business for the past five years.

He said it had gone from strength to strength in the past 12 months.

"It's actually been hectic to be honest, it's been incredibly busy," he said.

"We've got tonnes and tonnes of loyal customers, which is excellent.

"We're sort of doing 15 cars a day now."

With more than a thousand customers on the books, Mr Bennett decided to launch a 24-hour service.

"We just noticed there's a lot of fleet work out there," he said.

"And I've got lots of mates that are in trades and we sort of sat down and had a bit of a chat and worked out every time that their cars aren't on the road that they're not making a dollar.

"So that and with increasing our footprint, we can basically be doing more work in more hours."

Mr Bennett employs nine staff currently at the Kunda Park shop with the 24-hour venture well received.

"It was very positive," he said.

"A lot of the boys, their partners do shift work as well so it sort of works out well for them to see their partners more often.

"They work through to Thursday, have the Friday, Saturday, Sunday off and back at it on Monday night."

The shifts have been popular with the public, despite only launching the expanded service on February 1.

"We're booked about two weeks in front for night works as of the first day," Mr Bennett said.

"We let certain fleet customers know that we were doing it and that were very excited about it.

"So that sort of helped us move forward a little bit because we knew our loyal customers would be bringing in cars after hours for us.

"It was good to hit the green light and make it all happen."