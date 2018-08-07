Medal haul for talented aerobics team

THE 2018 FISAF National Championships are being held this week for the athletes at Noosa-based Champs Sports Aerobics Club.

Athletes who have qualified are working hard in preparation for the event, including many medallists from 2017.

Following State Championships where gold, silver and bronze medals were brought home and many personal bests achieved, the club members are keen to improve on their results at the next big event.

There are divisions for both club athletes and school-based athletes. These athletes returned home with medals.

Clio K - bronze - Cadet Individual Novice, Storm B. - silver - Aero X - Primary, Sian /Lily - silver - Cadet Pair, Loz - silver - Junior Individual Novice, Chloe D - gold - Minnie Individual Advanced, Jess M - gold - Junior Individual Advanced, Bridie/Loz - gold - Junior Pair. Sports aerobics originated from traditional group exercise classes and has evolved into a sport that incorporates some dance, gymnastics and cheerleading elements into a two-minute routine with music.

Aerobic classes incorporate fitness through fun and help develop motor skills, co-ordination, confidence and social skills.

The athletes learn basic skills to help with all elements of sport aerobics as well as learning their own routine showcasing choreography in combination with skills all performed to music. There are levels from beginner to advanced.

The club is holding a free come and try week from Tuesday, August 14.

Contact head coach Casey for more information on 0411 200 445 or email champscoach@gmail.com.