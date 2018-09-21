Medal rush for Team Sunshine as the comp season kicks off

LAST weekend saw the Sunshine Beach SLSC crew head off to the State Endurance Titles at Mooloolaba Beach for the first carnival of the lifesaving season.

Under the direction of newly crowned State Rookie Coach of the Year Josh Minogue, Team Sunshine kicked off their 2018/19 campaign in fine style with a fourth place finish in the overall point score against some very tough competition.

Team Rookie's Mikaela Price and Dylan Wilson kicked off the medal haul in fine style, with Mikki taking bronze in the 2km beach run, while Dylan claimed gold in the 500m surf race, silver in the 2km board race and bronze in the 2km Beach Run. U13s Summer Hooper and Georgia McKinley picked up where they left off from last season's successful Youth State Titles to be among the medals again. Summer took bronze in the 2km board race, while Georgia picked up a silver in the 500m surf race.

U15 Freya Wilson, clearly inspired by younger brother Dylan, took home bronze in the surf race, while U19 Olivia Emanuel has certainly continued the great form that saw her take out silver in the ski race at the Aussies, with a gold medal in the 10km ski race. Team-mate Tom O'Connor then added to the medal tally with a bronze in the 2km surf race and silver in the 4km beach run.

Eager to match their younger team members, the Mighty Masters Crew then hit the beach and set about claiming some hard earned bling of their own.

Tania Lewis took out the gold in the 2km surf race, along with Jason Hooper also claiming the gold in the 2km Surf Race. Chris Price then joined the golden run with victory in the 2km board race, while team-mate Gerard Crow took home the silver. "Pricey” then added to his earlier gold, with silver in both the 2km surf race and 4km beach run to round out what was certainly a cracking opening carnival for the Team Sunshine crew.