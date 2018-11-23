Medals abound for locals

Darren McLenaghan with new - and past - awrds won by RACV Noosa Resort.

WINNERS all round.

That's how it has been for the past week as Noosa accommodation, restaurants and business have swept a swathe of gongs from a range of recent awards events.

RACV Noosa Resort has continued its streak of wins over the last few years by taking out the People's Choice Award for Best Accommodation - and yet again winning Gold for Self-Contained Accommodation at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

And just to back that up, it also snared the Accommodation - Large Business category award at the Sunshine Coast Business Awards to cap off a big week of celebrations.

Popular restaurant Noosa Beach House pulled a silver award from the QT awards in the Tourism Restaurant and Catering Services category, while the Australian Body Art Festival, Noosa Food & Wine Festival and Laguna Pest Control all snagged gongs at the business awards. Ikatan Spa was also recently recognised with four prestigious Haute Grandeur Hotel and Spa awards.

Peter Kuruvita (right) and the Noosa Beach House team outside the restaurant on Tuesday. Alan Lander

RACV general manager Darren McLenaghan said the award belonged to the 170 staff "who really care about the guests' experience”.

Noosa Beach House operator Peter Kuruvita also said he was proud of his staff, not only in making the restaurant a huge success, but also to help maintain its identity as a top-class restaurant while located within, but not run by, a hotel.