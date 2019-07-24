Menu
Login
Crime

Media network hit by alleged $8m fraud

24th Jul 2019 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

 

Police in Sydney have arrested a 57-year-old man as part of an investigation into a multimillion-dollar fraud against a media network.

In a statement this morning, NSW Police said detectives began investigating the "misappropriation of funds totalling more than $8 million" by a former employee of the network - which has not been named - since March 2017.

"Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Hamment detectives arrested a 57-year-old man at a home at Breakfast Point just before 8am today," the statement read.

He has been taken to Burwood Police Station, where he will be charged.

Police will front the media at 12pm.

- more to come

More Stories

arrests defrauding employee media network new south wales seniors-news

Top Stories

    Who are we really? A question for everyone

    Who are we really? A question for everyone

    News Mater Hospital paediatrician will speak at genealogy meeting

    Bendigo banking on staying local in Noosa

    Bendigo banking on staying local in Noosa

    News Banking milestone in Noosa

    Motorcyclist in serious condition after early morning crash

    Motorcyclist in serious condition after early morning crash

    News A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a Peregian Beach crash

    Webb passing on her KOM winning ways

    Webb passing on her KOM winning ways

    News King of the Mountain on again