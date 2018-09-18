Medic suspended for dancing at fatal festival

A MEDIC working at a Sydney festival where two young people died of drug overdoses has been suspended after being caught on camera dancing in his uniform.

The medic was working for EMS Event Medical, a private company, at the Defqon.1 festival on Saturday when he was told to go on a break.

The man remained in his uniform, including a high-vis vest, and was caught on camera dancing erratically in front of festival-goers.

The video made it onto a popular Instagram page but was quickly deleted - after the medic spotted the video and begged them to take it down.

"Hey bro I'm the medic in that video you posted. I'm in real danger of losing my career over that video so I was hoping you could do me a huge favour and take it down," the man wrote, according to Sky News.

"I know it's pretty funny, but I've put years of hard work into being a paramedic so I'd really appreciate it."

The man was spotted dancing amongst festival attendees. Picture: Sky News

After the page agreed to take the video down, the paramedic joked with them about the video's original caption.

"I agree with your philosophy about becoming the cooked (expletive) to look after the cooked (expletive) though," he wrote.

Cooked is a slang word used to describe a person who is extremely intoxicated or high on drugs.

EMS Event Medical was contacted for comment however in a previous statement the company's director Mike Hammond told the Daily Telegraph the medic was on a "a sanctioned break at 6.15pm when there were no medical emergencies taking place."

"He made a simple mistake by not removing his uniform before taking his break in a public area."

Two people died at Defqon.1 on Saturday including Western Sydney man Joseph Pham, 23, and a 21-year-old woman from Melbourne.

It's believed both of them suffered heart attacks from apparent drug overdoses at the Penrith festival.

Police said 13 other festival-goers attended Nepean Hospital for treatment for drug-related issues, while as many as 700 people sought help from medical staff on site.

After the deaths, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian vowed to permanently shut down the "unsafe" festival and doubled down on her government's opposition to pill testing.

In a press conference this afternoon, Ms Berejiklian said their zero-tolerance policy was about "keeping people alive".

"What is very concering is pill testing doesn not guarantee the safety of the drug and what is safe for one person might not be safe for another. I don't want to see people get a false sense of security," Ms Berejiklian said.

"If something is illegal, it is not OK to break the law...We need to embark on a process where we provide solutions in terms of potential education which says to people it is not OK to have this increase in culture which says it is OK to have illegal drugs and try something that you don't know the source of."