Medic off to plant trees

CHANGE OF PACE: Dr Nicholas Kahl has sold his clinic and will re-forest a Cooran farm as a next project.

CHANGE OF PACE: Dr Nicholas Kahl has sold his clinic and will re-forest a Cooran farm as a next project. Alan Lander

"COUNTRY” GP Nicholas Kahl has sold his Noosa Clinic medical practice in Noosaville, and is looking forward to his next chapter.

The "country” epithet was relevant once, in his 40-year medical career.

"For the first 15 to 20 years, I was a country GP here; it was very much a country town business then,” he said.

"People raise their eyebrows at that now, but [when I started here] I was only the fifth GP in town. There's about 50 now.”

Dr Kahl arrived in Queensland and opened Noosa Clinic in partnership in Thomas St, Noosaville, taking over the management a few years later. He subsequently re-located to Goodchap St.

"Things evolved; the new hospital in Goodchap St changed things dramatically. It was a small population, but it has been remarkable to watch a 12-13 per cent growth rate,” Dr Kahl said.

Initially Dr Kahl serviced a broad base of clients and helped out on after-hours emergencies with the ambulance service and Cooroy's hospital, and in later years he was a co-founder and 10-year secretary of what is now the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.

"And we had tourists on a short-term basis,” he said.

Now, while his mainstay clientele has been young families and local retirees, he has also long catered for "swallows”.

"Swallows are the retirees who come up [from the south] to dry out in winter; it's always nice to see them year after year,” Dr Kahl said.

The missing demographic creates what Dr Kahl calls the "Doughnut town”.

"It's the mid-teens to late twenties who leave town and head for the big smoke - it's never been balanced - [then] around age 35-40, many come back for the lifestyle.”

So Dr Kahl walks into the sunset ... but not retirement.

"I hate that word. No, it's time to move on.

"I have plans to plant thousands of trees; to repay my carbon debt of 70 years of consumption,” he said.

The farm in question is at Cooran looking toward Mt Pinbarren, though he will remain for the moment at his Noosa Heads home.

"And after that, lots of things, including music - I was a member of the Noosa Music Society, but running a clinic these years there was never time to play.”