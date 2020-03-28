Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Medical professionals skipped quarantine

by Alle McMahon
28th Mar 2020 8:32 PM

Dozens of medical professionals ignored police orders to quarantine and jumped on domestic flights home after flying into Sydney Airport from South America on Friday.

Twenty-seven people skipped the mandatory 14 days in isolation and flew interstate after returning into the country, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

They will now be served with public health orders.

Another six were located at the domestic terminal and sent back into quarantine, a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"Disappointed to hear medical professionals chose to ignore rules in place to save lives and protect the most vulnerable in our community.

"No-one is above the law," Police Minister David Elliot said.

The Herald reported the medical professionals had flown into Australia from Santiago in Chile after attending a health convention onboard two Antarctic cruises.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus quarantine self-isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ECQ Noosa team ready to count your votes

        ECQ Noosa team ready to count your votes

        News Noosa ECQ will start counting the vote in under three hours.

        Noosa’s Poole of talent: His passing leaves a rich legacy

        premium_icon Noosa’s Poole of talent: His passing leaves a rich legacy

        News Famed local architect dies after leaving his mark on Noosa.

        Five new coronavirus cases on the Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon Five new coronavirus cases on the Sunshine Coast

        Health Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast in the past...

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight