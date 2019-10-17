Medical science dream in sight for ‘passionate’ teen

BURSARY: NDSHS student Jasmin Smith received a bursary to assist her pursue her goal to study medical science at USC. Pictured with Desley Goggin.

NOOSA District State High School Year 12 student Jasmin Smith is now one step closer to her medical dream after she recently received an “elite” academic award.

One of the elite few to receive the Father Heffernan Memorial Bursaries over the past 19 years, Jasmin won $1000 to assist her in perusing her goal to study medical science at USC.

“My passion for science began from a young age,” Jasmin said.

“Growing up my family and I were constantly in and out of hospitals for my grandparents and father; in a way I became very familiar with the setting,” Jasmine said.

“After the loss of my last remaining grandparent, my pain gave me the inspiration to become a General Practitioner, however, to achieve this lofty goal, I knew I would have to study extremely hard and save all my money to go to university.”

Jasmin has a passion for chemistry and biology and decided a career mixing her love of science and helping people would go hand-in-hand.

“With the help of The Father Hefferan Bursary fund, it will alleviate some of the stresses of university life and I intend to not waste the opportunity that they have given me,” she said.

“I also feel particularly indebted to all who have helped me achieve such goals especially my parents (Cathy and Shane), sister (Courtney) and teachers from NDSHS for not giving up on me and always urging me to pursue my aspirations.”

Each year a large number of young people from the Sunshine Coast aged from 15 to 25 apply for this cash bursary and award.

This benevolent fund was established nearly two decades ago by the family of the late Rev Fr Francis Hefferan Parish Priest of Nambour Catholic Church and are awarded specifically to young people for outstanding efforts in academia, the arts and other innovative pursuits to encourage them to achieve their goals.

Fund committee representative Desley Goggin commended Jasmin for her outstanding academic record.

“It is wonderful to see girls wishing to pursue a career in the sciences,” Mrs Goggin said.

Noosa District State High School congratulated Jasmin on her outstanding achievement and wishes her all the best in her future university endeavours.