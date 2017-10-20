Meet our new Greens candidate

NEW FACE: Phillip Jenkins is the new Greens candidate for Noosa.

THE Greens have announced the new candidate for the state seat of Noosa: Phillip Jenkins.

Mr Jenkins was selected unanimously by the Noosa and Hinterland Greens this week and will help launch the party's campaign today, 5pm at the J.

The community is encouraged to attend the launch to meet Mr Jenkins and ask questions.

"I am pleased and honoured to stand as a candidate for Noosa,” Mr Jenkins told Noosa News.

"I love this electorate and I aim to give voters a real opportunity to vote to put Noosa first.”

Mr Jenkins' admitted he was a staunch Liberal voter until realising his values aligned with the Greens in 2015.

"So I am trying to apply a lot of WD40 to the rusted-on LNP voters because they are the ones who should have the intelligence of reason (to vote for a party that can make a difference),” Mr Jenkins said.

He is expecting a tight vote between the two major parties and hopes to use that to his advantage as a cross-bencher should he be elected.

"We're likely to hold the balance of power and I hope to use it for Noosa,” Mr Jenkins said.

"For far, far too long Noosa has been neglected... that needs to change, right now.”

Mr Jenkins said the abandoned TAFE building, services at Noosa Hospital and the long-overdue Beckman's Rd upgrade were all issues he would campaign for.

He hopes to follow in his grandfather's footsteps who was a parliamentarian.

Mr Jenkins spent 10 years directing sophisticated technology companies and now provides management consulting services in Noosa and is also an avid golfer and cyclist.