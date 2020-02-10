Meet the new Noosa Chamber of Commerce president

NEW BLOOD: Outgoing Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake with new president Murray Brown.

IT'S BEEN an exciting journey from selling cakes as a 20-something to the head of one of Noosa's dominant business groups.

Like he has done throughout his entire career, Murray Brown is ready to put complete focus and energy into his new role as president of Noosa's Chamber of Commerce.

After the resignation of former president Janet Kake at the last monthly meeting, new Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Murray Brown is proud to step into the leadership role.

"My predecessor Janet, she did a remarkably good job," he said.

"Over 12 months she increased membership fourfold and achieved significant outcomes for the local business community."

Brown moved to the coast in 1985 in his mid-20s and went straight into business selling counterfeit cakes manufactured on the Sunshine Coast to high end businesses in Brisbane.

He sold that business and set off to see the world through the eyes of a young backpacker.

"I wanted to go and see the world," he said.

"I wanted to see if Noosa was the epicentre of the world or not.

"I believe it takes a lot of beating."

On his return, Brown turned his business talents to selling property in Cooroy and loved it so much he bought the business.

It became known as Hinternoosa Real Estate which is still there today, albeit without Brown's involvement.

"It has probably been the predominant Hinterland office for 20 or more years," he said.

After 30+ years in business, the new Chamber president has learnt many valuable lessons and gain some invaluable insights.

"Treat your employees well," he said.

"Treat them how you would like to be treated yourself.

"And endeavour to skate where the puck is going.

"Change is inevitable, growth is optional."

It's this type of advice that Brown believes will continue to steer the Chamber in the right direction.

"We would like to see our numbers double again to 500 individuals," he said.

"It is very realistic that we would reach 1000 (members) in the foreseeable future.