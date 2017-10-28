Meet the new Tewantin Bendigo Bank manager

WELCOME: John Hague and Kerri Wright from Tewantin Bendigo Bank.

TEWANTIN Bendigo Community Bank has welcomed a new manager after the resignation of popular Wayne Hoens.

After settling in to the role for a few weeks now, John Hague is looking forward to taking the community- owned branch to the next level.

"I've had some great opportunities during my career in banking but I'm looking forward to the best chapter being right here in Tewantin,” Mr Hague said.

"Providing a place to interact, rather than taking for granted that the electronic age meets everyone's requirements, is what it is all about.”

With 30 years' corporate experience behind him, Mr Hague is ready to soak up the Noosa lifestyle with his wife Tania from their home in Peregian Beach.

"I've enjoyed working with a number of successful banks and heading up insurance and credit teams,” he said.

"My banking experience has allowed me the opportunity of being in senior management roles dealing with multi-million dollar enterprises to working with local companies.

"I've been well aware of the amazing work the Tewantin, Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branches have been doing in our Noosa community.

"Wayne and the team at Tewantin (are) passionate about the difference a Community Bank can continue to make.

"Community banking is just amazing - giving local people a real say in their own future simply by doing your banking.

"I'm excited about what lies ahead.”

The community is invited to visit John at the bank, located at 105 Poinciana Ave.