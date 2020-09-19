Meet the women behind Coast peak business body

Sunshine Coast Business Women’s Network president Roz White has pledged the group’s support to fellow businesswomen as the Coast is facing “uncertain” times.

The call comes as the peak business body revealed the names of its committee members following this year’s annual general meeting.

Ms White, who was re-elected for another term, said the SCBWN would continue to evolve and adapt to remain relevant in accordance with a changing business environment.

“These days of uncertainty surely require our commitment to deliver the right resources and support, which creates impact and influence to empower and add value,” she said.

The organisation has more than 300 members.

Here is what you need to know about its committee:

Roz White, president

Ms White, the woman behind White IGAs, has grown her supermarket business from a small corner store to a group of multi-award winning, market-leading stores in just 25 years.

She supports the community through fundraisers and local providers through her unique “locavore” program.

The passionate business advocate is an industry leader, mentor and regular speaker.

She sits on several boards and has won many awards.

She was inducted in the IGA Hall of Fame in 2017 as the first independent woman, a significant milestone for women in the supermarket industry.

Min Swan, vice president

Ms Swan started her first business in the financial services industry at 21.

The firm later became one of the largest of its kind in South East Queensland and merged with three other financial organisations before Ms Swan exited the business.

She rolled out a joint venture and restructured Bank of Queensland’s financial planning division, as part of an executive team of seven, based in Sydney.

She used her experience from working in big business to start prestige event management firm White House Celebrations in Queensland.

The company has looked after major fundraising and corporate events on the Sunshine Coast since 2009.

Ms Swan is also on the judging panel for Telstra Businesswoman of the Year on the Coast.

Anita Owens, treasurer

Ms Owens is a chartered accountant, fellow of CPA Australia, professional member of the Australian Restructuring and Turnaround Association, member of the Family Law Practitioners Association of Australia and Australian Institute of Company Directors and an associate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Ms Owens has also headed up the Sunshine Coast office of Vincents Chartered Accountants since September 2019.

She has extensive experience in taxation, audit and insolvency.

She also serves as treasurer of Suncoast Community Legal Service, is a foundation member of the SunnyKids P100 program and fosters working dogs through Herd2Homes Dog Rescue.

Michelle Hamer, secretary

Ms Hamer’s career spans across four businesses – Smart Advice, PC Smart, Smart Learning and University of the Sunshine Coast.

She returned to the Sunshine Coast from Sydney in 1994.

She offers a range of services, including teaching PC desktop applications, and consulting on workflow and document management, to local, interstate and international clients.

She has successfully completed projects for IBM in James Cook University (medical faculty) in Townsville, Suncorp Metway and the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Lizzie Henebery

Ms Henebery is a qualified, experienced and awarded marketing and communications professional who has a way with words and a penchant for planning.

She works in traditional and digital media, and is particularly skilled in brand and communication strategy, content writing, public relations and social media.

Ms Henebery is passionate about supporting the Coast.

She has partnered with a diverse range of businesses and has a track record of creating strategies that deliver on objectives.

Ms Henebery also works with several charities.

Natalie Crombie

Ms Crombie has worked in the graphic design, advertising, and marketing industry for more than 10 years.

She is passionate about branding and corporate image.

The seasoned professional who has specialised skills in co-ordination, coaching and brand development has helped small start-ups through to large corporates.

She has a deep understanding of the digital marketplace within Australia and excellent program management skills.

She formed Etch & Co which specialises in brand strategy, print and digital design and social media solutions.

Kaitlyn Akers

Ms Akers is a proud alumni of the USC Executive MBA program, Stanford Graduate Business School and Harvard Business School.

She offers strategy planning, cultural assessment audits, McQuaig job fit assessments for performance, process development and governance document audits.

She is also working with an allied health group to align its operations and prepare it for future growth.

She is the director of Surf Lifesaving Queensland and executive to SCBWN and IML business networks, youth economic forums and industry advisory panels.

Paula Williamson

Ms Williamson looks after an influential group of high net worth clients as a senior private banker for ANZ Private Sunshine Coast.

She worked in North Queensland and the Northern Territory before returning to the Sunshine Coast.

Ms Williamson is always looking for ways to improve day-to-day business and client experience through new ways of working.

She feels, as a long term employee of ANZ, the organisation shares her desire to help women succeed in business through flexible working practices and providing them with leadership opportunities.

Clare McCarthy

Ms McCarthy is passionate about encouraging current and emerging leaders to become the best versions of themselves.

The fierce advocate for workforce diversity studied nursing, specialising in gastroenterology.

She spent her early years in nursing management before becoming one of the founding members of a coaching company in 1999.

The business quickly moved international, launching in the UK, Europe, the USA and, in 2010, in the Middle East.

Ms McCarthy changed her focus in 2014 and built a successful distribution company, which imported skin care and cosmetics throughout the Middle East.

She gained invaluable knowledge and experience while working overseas and now focuses on business, executive and leadership development on the Sunshine Coast.

Jeanette Allom-Hill

Ms Allom-Hill has taught English as a second language in Bangkok, Thailand, and helped massive organisations learn, grow and adapt.

She held leadership roles in Optus, Microsoft, NSW Transport, NBN Co and Boston Consulting Group.

She also managed 2300 employees as the chief operations officer at Sunshine Coast Council before accepting a consultancy role in the Prime Minister’s office.

She is on the board of Coast charity No More Fake Smiles and was named Telstra Business Woman of the Year in the public sector and academia category this year.

The certified coach is passionate about helping executives turn their talents into strengths.

She leads with bravery and heart.