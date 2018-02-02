Meet your new best friend at Noosa PETstock

NOOSA PETstock is celebrating National Pet Adoption Day on Sunday with a meet and greet of pets looking for a new home.

The community will be able to meet many pets up for adoption and learn the importance of adopting instead of pet shopping at the store at 18 Thomas St, Noosaville, from 10am-2pm.

PetRescue co-founder Vickie Davy said people may be surprised by what they find at National Pet Adoption Day.

"Pets of all types, sizes, breeds and ages will be available for adoption so everyone is sure to find their perfect match,” she said.

"The beauty of adoption is that people can adopt a pet that's the perfect fit for them.

"The rescue group can give you an overview of the animal's behaviour and personality so you know exactly what you're going to get.

"Adopted pets are filled with unlimited love, affection and gratitude for their new homes.

"They make great companions and can teach valuable lessons to children on the importance of responsibility and empathy.”

Adopted pets are de-sexed, microchipped, vaccinated and treated for parasites.