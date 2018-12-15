Meeting of the ages as Noosa really connects

WARM WELCOME: Jim from the Noosa Community Support centre always has a warm welcome for the Busy Bees kids.

FOR the always friendly Jim who spends time as an aged care client at Noosa Community Support, the smile is always extra wide when these energetic cute-as-can-be reminders of Christmases past bounce into their lives.

On Tuesday, the youngsters from Busy Bees Childcare Centre were back on one of their regular "interactive” visits to the support centre to spread some festive cheer with a mini-concert of favourite songs to get toes tapping.

It can't help but brighten the faces of the clients, Jim especially who greets them like family.

"We've built up this relationship with Busy Bees and this is the end of their year,” NCS care supervisor Geoff Brittain said.

"The kids have prepared all these Christmas songs to come along and sing to our clients, but at the same time we want to share with them some of the wooden toys that have been built up in our workshop.

"A lot of them have been built by a volunteer, Steve McEwen, and the clients actually do the finishing off... the putting together of components and the sanding and all those sorts of things.

"There are sewing machines that Steve has done that are quite intricate. There's a pram and other items that will actually go to Busy Bees for the kids to play with at kindergarten.”

Fiona Ledger of Busy Bees said the visits to the support centre "is just a highlight of our monthly calendar”.

"It's amazing to see the relationships that the children have got with the adults.Walking in here and (client) Jim knows us and smiles and it's just lovely.”

