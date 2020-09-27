MEGA GALLERY: 150+ photos of Coast hockey deciders

Stellar goals, big tackles and sizzling shootouts made for an excitng day of hockey on Saturday with the Sunshine Coast's men and women fighting hard to claim grand final bragging rights.

In a first for the sport, the Sunshine Coast Daily jumped on board to livestream this season's grand finals.

The Daily was also on hand to capture all the highs and lows from the day, with a huge gallery covering all the men and women's games from Division 3 through to Division 1.

Action from the junior finals were also captured and livestreamed last week.

DIVISION 1 MEN AND WOMEN

DIVISION 2 AND 3 MEN AND WOMEN