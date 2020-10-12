Menu
It was an epic weekend for sporting events on the Sunshine Coast.
It was an epic weekend for sporting events on the Sunshine Coast.
MEGA GALLERY: 96 epic weekend sporting moments

12th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
It was a weekend packed with sporting events across the Sunshine Coast for the whole family to enjoy.

Keen players, friends and family enjoyed the inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League at St Andrew’s Anglican College.

5 things we learned from USC vs Maroochydore

REPLAY: Water Polo Queensland Premier League

On Sunday, current and former Broncos players including Scott Prince, Matt Gillett, Michael Hancock, David Stagg, Paul Dyer and Jack Reed joined nippers at Mooloolaba beach for an exclusive training session on Sunday morning.

Here are 96 sporting moments from across the weekend.

