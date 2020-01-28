Menu
MEGA GALLERY: Thousands of students begin Prep across the Noosa region this week. Photos: Caitlin Zerafa
News

MEGA GALLERY: My first day of Prep

Caitlin Zerafa
28th Jan 2020 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS week thousands of children will begin school for the first time as Prep students.

Bags and uniforms bigger than them, new school shoes and smiles mixed with a few tears these youngest are eager to learn and make new friends.

A big moment for both them and the parents, it’s an exciting and nervous time as the big day arrives.

Noosa News will be visiting schools all week to capture the smiles and meet the faces of Prep 2020. See our mega gallery below.

At Cooroy State School, where a little more than 60 students began Prep on Tuesday, the morning was spent learning classroom rules and of course, having fun.

“I’ve been waiting all year to go to school,” Madeline, 5, said as she painted.

“I’m going to be an artist when I'm older,” Molly, 5, said as she held up her activity booklet on the weather.

Peregian Springs State School have 120 enrolled in Prep, with space still available, while Eumundi State School welcomed 84 new Prep students.

At Good Shepherd Lutheran College 50 students will begin Prep across the week.

