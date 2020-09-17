Mega gallery: School union stars shine in Coast finals

The Sunshine Coast's finest school rugby union players clashed in a series of thrilling grand finals on Wednesday.



While COVID-19 initially had a school rugby season in doubt, Sunshine Coast schools managed to get a competition off the ground last month and after six rounds held grand finals at Maroochydore Rugby Club.

Premiership glory for St Johns on night of firsts

Epic Grammar dominance caps coach's remarkable legacy

Sunshine Coast Grammar featured in the U18 boys and girls deciders along with the U16 and U14 boys finals.



They won the U18, U16 and U14 grand finals, with their U18 girls just missing out by two points to St John's College.

Grammar's First XV defeated Siena 66-3 for the Garth Hunt Shield while St John's College girls toppled Grammar 17-15 to claim the Luke Zeremes Shield.