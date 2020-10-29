MEGA LIST: 31 spooktacular Coast Halloween events

HALLOWEEN: Aussie World's 'Ride the Night' events are just around the corner. Dressed up and ready for a night of terror is Liam McCluskey as 'Harvest Ram' and Melanie Flynn as 'Scatty Scarecrow'. Photo: Patrick Woods

It will be a Halloween like never before at one of the Sunshine Coast's busiest attractions with a special evening of spooktacular thrills.

Aussie World and the Banana Bender Pub are kicking off a series of after dark events with the new-look Ride the Night starting this weekend, complete with a Halloween twist.

The spookiest night of the year will come alive at Aussie World on Saturday, starting from 3pm and running until 10pm, making it perfect for all ages.

Ride the Night - Halloween Special will feature trick-or-treating and prizes for best costumes, along with United Pro Wrestling in The Shed, an outdoor cinema and a DJ pumping music through the park.

Aussie World's Ride the Night event is just around the corner. Photo Patrick Woods

The park's daunting asylum which goes by the name Mayhem Maze will return for Halloween.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their spookiest Halloween costumes for their chance to win free tickets to return to Aussie World.

The theme park will continue to open its gates for Ride the Night events every Friday from December 4 throughout the school holidays.

Events manager Tom Turner said the park had enjoyed fantastic visitor numbers with more people exploring their own backyard.

Tickets must be purchased online due to COVID safety measures. Prices start from $34 for seven hours of unlimited fun with more than 30 rides, slides and shows.

Visit aussieworld.com.au for more.

Are you brave enough to take on Ride the Night’s Mayhem Maze? Photo: Patrick Woods

31 SPOOKTACULAR LOCAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Ride the Night - Halloween Special, Aussie World

Aussie World and Banana Bender Pub will be kicking off a series of exclusive themed after dark events with the new-look Ride the Night starting this weekend, complete with a Halloween twist. Tickets start from $34.

Halloween Double Feature, Eumundi Drive-In

The Eumundi Drive-In will screen Halloween cult-classic movies across the weekend. On Friday, enjoy Ghostbusters 1 and 2, and on Saturday prepare yourself for The Goonies and Gremlins. Gates open from 5pm and tickets are $30 per car.

Bite Markets, North Harbour

Bite Markets will be offering a trick-or-treat experience on Friday and Saturday from 4pm. Little Monsters can spend the night trick-or-treating their way around the market. Tickets are $6 per child.

Halloween at Australia Zoo

Australia Zoo is celebrating Halloween by giving a prize to each child wearing a terrifying costume. You can also meet some scary critters at the pop-up spider exhibit, carve your own jack-o'-lantern and go trick-or-treating around the zoo.

Monster Madness, Kawana Shoppingworld

Kawana Shoppingworld is hosting an Augmented Reality trick-or-treat hunt. You can find eight spooky monsters in the centre and win a spooky showbag. Sessions will run every 15 minutes from 12-5pm and tickets are $2.50 per child.

Halloween Party at Post Office, Maroochydore

Rise from the grave, conjure up an un-holy crew and enter if you dare for The Post Office Bar's spookiest night of the year.

Halloween Climb Night, Caloundra

Adventure Empire is inviting you to their Halloween-themed climb night at the rock-climbing gym. Starting from 4pm, there will also be prizes for the best dressed.

Halloween Movie Night, Caloundra

The Golden Beach Tavern is hosting a family-friendly Spooktacular night with movies, slime stations and free trick-or-treat bags for all kids.

Halloween Inside a Grave Yard, Sippy Downs

Are you brave enough to spend Halloween inside a grave yard? Waverley Lane Cemetery will open its gates for one night only. Girls and ghouls are all welcome to see the spooky delights.

Glitter & Goop Halloween Workshops, Buderim

Glitter & Goop is hosting six craft workshops including making zombie brain slime, skull sand art and wooden bat canvas. Prices start from $12 and sessions run throughout the day.

Monster Bash Fancy Dress Party, Caloundra

Whispers Cocktail Bar is hosting a Halloween dress up party with live entertainment from Bad Habits, food and drinks. Leave the kids at home for a night of grown-up fun. Tickets include complimentary drink on arrival.

Halloween Train, Gympie

The Mary Valley Rattler will be full of spooky characters and family fun. Tickets start at $55 and include an on-board meal and a trick-or-treat experience for the kids.

Halloween Party, Noosaville

Tilly Belle are throwing a kid-friendly Halloween disco from 5-8pm. The fun event will include games, food and take home trick-or-treat bags. Tickets are $40 per child and bookings are essential.

Spooktacular Halloween, Morayfield Shopping Centre

Book a guided trick-or-treat tour including a pumpkin bucket and lollies or visit the Halloween door knocker near Target if you dare. Plus, fined themed stilt walkers roaming around the centre and go in the running for a best dressed prize.

Halloween Celebrations, Palmwoods Hotel

Dress up in your best costume and head to the Palmwoods Hotel for entertainment from local band To the Skies.

Spooky Long Lunch, Currimundi

The Currimundi Hotel is hosting a Halloween-themed long lunch, complete with best dressed prizes, Halloween specials and a trick-or-treat for the kids.

Halloween Party at The Pickle, Nambour

The Village Pickle has a bloody good time in store for all the brave souls to pass through its doors. There will be tunes, food, cocktails and a $100 cash prize for the best dressed. Bookings are essential.

Fritters Freaky Friday at Old Soul, Maroochydore

On Friday night, join the "fruity freak show as Little Fritter turns it up at Old Soul. Come dressed in your spookiest outfits and party the night away.

Frightful Fun at Ikea, North Lakes

Bring the kids on Saturday for a frightfully fun Halloween with in-store trick-or-treating. Pick up your map and kids can collect tricks and treats as they make their way through the store.

Ghoulies and Ghosties Drive-through, Caboolture

Ghoulies and Ghosties, hosted by Caboolture Historical Village, is having a COVID-safe drive-through Halloween special. The village will come to life through set pieces, props, lighting and visual effects, plus live volunteers. The first 1000 children through will receive a bag of lollies on exit.

Halloween Mini Golf Spooktacular, Maroochy River Golf Club

The ghouls and gremlins will be out on Saturday for a special Halloween round of mini golf. There will be prizes for best dressed, which includes a voucher for four rounds of mini golf.

Risqué Trick-or-Treat Magic, Kunda Park

An after-dark event for adults only, Kunda Park's Secret Door will have a night of risqué fun where customers can watch dancers perform on stage and even get a lap dance from characters like Black Widow and Harley Quinn.

Blush Halloween Bash at Peak, Maroochydore

On Sunday, join resident queens Maxine Taxi, Kane and Tina Bikki with DJ Sean Bannister for a huge Halloween bash. Doors open at 8pm with shows all night plus best dressed prizes including a $100 voucher.

Rocky Horror Tribute Show, Tewantin Noosa RSL

Come along for a Rocky Horror Tribute Show in your best or worst fishnet stockings and go on a Transylvanian journey to do the Time Warp again.

Halloween UV Night Dive at Sunreef, Mooloolaba

Join Sunreef for some spooky Halloween fun under the sea on the Ex-HMAS Brisbane. Dress up in your scariest outfit for a UV night dive. A UV torch is included in the $99 price.

Halloween Party at Cafe Le Monde, Noosa Heads

Paul Mondot will be holding the fort behind the decks for a Halloween Party filled with cocktails, 2.8L beer hoppers and more.

Satanic Black Mass Event by Noosa Temple of Satan

The sold out event will include an ancient ritual where the dark lord is summoned through Satanic invocations. A Satanic dress code is "encouraged".

Trick-or-treating at Eumundi

Check out the epic display on Burrell Ave, Eumundi for a night of trick-or-treating fun.

Harry Potter Trivia, Caboolture

Trivia expert and comedian Mike Van Acker brings his hilarious and interactive trivia-style to this niche trivia event for a magical evening of fun. Tickets are $15 per person.

Halloween at Birtinya

Celebrate Halloween at Hello Harry Birtinya in your scariest outfits and get a free kids' meal with every main burger all day on Saturday.

Halloween at The Block, Peachester

Celebrate Halloween at The Block on the Hill with a parade from 5pm and a movie in the field. The best dressed family will win a free weekend at The Block. Prices are $15 per night per adult.