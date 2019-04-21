Should Prince Harry be our next Governer General?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be heading to Africa for two years after the birth of their child. Picture: Getty

Could Meghan and Harry be planning a move Down Under?

The idea is not as outlandish as it seems, according to British media reports.

Prince Harry was reportedly put forward as a contender for the role of Australia's Governor-General by palace aides keen to utilise the "rock star" status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The idea to move Harry to Canberra was dismissed as impractical, The Sunday Times reports, but courtiers are now reportedly drawing up plans to hand Harry and Meghan a major international job in Africa after the birth of their child.

Prince Harry's advisers are allegedly working on a "bespoke" role for the couple that will combine charity work with a role promoting Britain.

The Sunday Times says the plan has been drawn up bySir David Manning, the former British ambassador to the US, and would take the couple away from Britain for two or three years.

The initial plan was to offer Harry the role of governor-general of Australia or Canada but the idea was deemed unworkable.

The Sunday Times reports that the role is likely to be in Africa because of the couple's ties there.

Harry and Meghan reportedly fell in love on a trip to Botswana, where they returned for Meghan's 36th birthday in 2017.

A source told the newspaper: "Discussions are at an early stage, the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa."

Meghan and Harry left Kensington Palace and moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor earlier this month. Picture: AP

The move would give Harry and Meghan a break from the tensions that have divided the royal family in recent months while "harnessing" their global appeal for Britain, the newspaper reports.

The news comes after Meghan and Harry left Kensington Palace and moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor earlier this month, separating their royal household from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In recent months, rumours have swirled about a royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry and their spouses.